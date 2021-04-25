FM Zarif meets with Qatari counterpart in Doha

Zarif arrived in Doha earlier today (Sunday) as part of the two-nation tour to Qatar and Iraq to meet and discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues with those two countries' high-ranking officials.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in the meeting which was held this evening, Zarif and Al Thani discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Yesterday, the Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Hamidreza Dehghani said about FM Zarif's visit to Doha that his visit would be "very promising after the recent developments."

Dehghani also wrote in a message on his Twitter account on Saturday that "Relations with Qatar and all the littoral Persian Gulf countries are very important for the Islamic Republic of Iran."

KI/5197697