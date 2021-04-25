  1. Politics
Kata'ib Hezbollah calls on Al-Kadhimi to resign

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – The resistance group Kata'ib Hezbollah have called Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government to resign after a tragic incident in a hospital in Baghdad that killed dozens and injured many more.

According to media reports, at least 82 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a fire that broke out in the coronavirus intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital.

The opposition groups have accused Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government of widespread corruption and mismanagement as the reason beyond the tragic incident.

Today after the incident, the resistance group Kata'ib Hezbollah called on Al-Kadhimi to leave office and resign. The group has said that the country is suffering from a lack of the rule of law and corruption.

Their statement also expresses sympathy with the families of the victims of the tragic incident.

