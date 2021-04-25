Global cooperation imperative to end coronavirus tragedy

In a tweet on late Saturday, Zarif wrote, "Iran stands in solidarity with India as she braves one of worst episodes of disastrous pandemic, which has become humanity's #CommonPain. "

"Our condolences to bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of all afflicted," he added.

"Global coop imperative to end to this global tragedy," Zarif said.

India’s coronavirus second wave is rapidly sliding into a devastating crisis, with hospitals unbearably full, oxygen supplies running low, desperate people dying in line waiting to see doctors — and mounting evidence that the actual death toll is far higher than officially reported.

