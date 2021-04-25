  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2021, 9:07 AM

Global cooperation imperative to end coronavirus tragedy

Global cooperation imperative to end coronavirus tragedy

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Referring to the dire situation of the pandemic in India, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that global cooperation imperative to end this global tragedy.

In a tweet on late Saturday, Zarif wrote, "Iran stands in solidarity with India as she braves one of worst episodes of disastrous pandemic, which has become humanity's #CommonPain. "

"Our condolences to bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of all afflicted," he added.

"Global coop imperative to end to this global tragedy," Zarif said.

India’s coronavirus second wave is rapidly sliding into a devastating crisis, with hospitals unbearably full, oxygen supplies running low, desperate people dying in line waiting to see doctors — and mounting evidence that the actual death toll is far higher than officially reported.

ZZ/5196893

News Code 172528
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172528/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News