Iran expresses sympathy over hospital fire in Baghdad

Following the tragic incident that took place in Ibn Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of Iraqi citizens, Saeed Khatibzadeh in a message offered his condolences to the Iraqi government and nation.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also expressed his sympathy with the families of victims of the Baghdad hospital fire.

At least 27 people were killed and 46 injured after a fire broke out on Sunday in a coronavirus intensive care unit in Baghdad, as Iraq faces a growing wave of COVID-19 cases.

ZZ/5197011