Zarif:

US medical terrorism prevented global corona vaccination

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister said that US sanctions and medical terrorism have prevented global vaccination to control the coronavirus.

In reaction to the role of illegal and unilateral US sanctions against Iran, as well as the Zionist regime's brutal actions against the Palestinian people, Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Sunday wrote, "Global COVID-19 pandemic should've had a global vaccination response. But many have been left to fend for themselves, whether due to sanctions & #MedicalTerrorism against Iranians or out of malice toward Palestinians."

"US has a vaccine surplus," he added.

Zarif's remarks came as Reuters recently reported that the US Chamber of Commerce had asked the administration of US President Joe Biden to give millions of doses of Astraznka vaccine stored in the country to other countries in need of the vaccine, such as Brazil, India and others which have been severely damaged by the COVID-19.

Published reports indicate that India is facing the most catastrophic situation of coronavirus in the world and the daily number of new cases of infection with the COVID-19 in this country has reached more than 50,000 people and about 2,000 people lose their lives in this country. 

