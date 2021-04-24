Iraq hails Iran's stances in Vienna nuclear talks

Humam Hamoudi made the remarks in his meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the development of Iran-Iraq relations and the situation in the region.

They also stressed the importance of Iraq as an axis of stability in the region, adding that unity in Iraq can be achieved with the presence of all strata and parties.

Hamoudi also supported the process of nuclear talks and Iran's insistence on the complete lifting of sanctions and called Iran's stance in the Vienna nuclear talks courageous that can be used as a model for resolving international disputes.

