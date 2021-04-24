Zarif upcoming visit to Qatar "very promising": Iran envoy

Regarding the importance of the Iranian Foreign Minister's upcoming visit to the Persian Gulf Arab country of Qatar, the Iranian Ambassador Hamidreza Dehghani said, "Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit to Doha after the recent developments is very promising."

Dehghani also wrote in a message on his Twitter account on Saturday that "Relations with Qatar and all the littoral Persian Gulf countries are very important for the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He added: "Dr. Zarif's visit to Doha on Sunday in the framework of expanding and deepening bilateral relations with Qatar, especially after the recent developments in the region and the world is very promising."

The foreign minister will head a delegation on Sunday to visit and meet with Iraqi and Qatari high-ranking officials.

