Zarif's visit has nothing to do with Iran nuclear talks

Mohammad al-Baldawi, from the Al-Fatah faction in the Iraqi parliament, said about the upcoming visit of Iran's top diplomat to his country that this trip has nothing to do with the Vienna nuclear talks between Tehran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA.

According to al-Baldawi, Iran does not need the mediation of Iraq to negotiate with the United States, and Zarif's trip has nothing to do with the issue of Iran nuclear talks.

The MP from Salah al-Din Province constituency added that Zarif's visit is related to the re-emphasis on the continuation of bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq in all political, economic, trade, and other fields.

He stated that the second goal of the visit of Iran's top diplomat to Iraq is to make sure that Baghdad-Tehran relations will not be lost as a result of Baghdad's relations with some of Iran's enemies in the region.

Zarif has been announced to pay visits to Qatar and Iraq starting from tomorrow.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday afternoon that the visits will take place on Sunday to develop bilateral relations and to discuss regional and trans-regional issues.

KI/IRN84307272