Tehran, Doha seeking collective dialogue to boost coop.

In a tweet on Friday, The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Doha, Hamid Reza Dehghani Poudeh wrote that he has conveyed the message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the foreign ministry of Qatar.

He went on to say the message was a response to a letter from Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The ambassador quoted Rouhani as saying that Tehran and Doha seek to hold comprehensive regional talks base on mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with the Iranian president on February 15 and delivered a written message from the Emir of Qatar to Hassan Rouhani.

