US maximum pressure led to advance of Iran nuclear program

In response to a note from the Saudi Arab News, which claimed that there is a possibility of Iran's expansionism if US sanctions were eased, Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Sunday, wrote, There are so many #JCPOA opponents, who are absolutely not able to offer any viable alternative to its restoration."

Ulyanov then went on to criticize US policies of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic of Iran, "A continuation of maximum pressure policy which led to the advancement of the Iranian nuclear programme beyond pre- JCPOA limits and increased tension in P. Gulf?"

Two years after the unilateral US withdrawal from JCPOA and the European Union's delay in fulfilling their obligations under the agreement, Iran has taken steps under IAEA oversight to reduce its obligations and has repeatedly stated that if sanctions are lifted and JCPOA parties fulfill their obligations, compensatory measures will be reversible quickly by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The JCPOA participants, including China and Russia, have repeatedly stressed that the US policy of maximum pressure on Iran is the root cause of ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear program.

