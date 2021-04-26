Next round of Iran Vienna talks to be longer: Russian envoy

"The next meeting of Joint Commission of #JCPOA will take place on April 27 in Vienna. The participants will continue negotiations on restoration of the nuclear deal, including in 3 working groups. It’s not ruled out that the new round of talks will be longer than the previous ones," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said.

"Tehran will not allow negotiations to take long, and will leave the talks if it feels the other parties lack seriousness and only seek to buy time or wish to add other issues to the talks," Iran top negotiator Deputy Foreign Minister For Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on the nuclear talks in Vienna on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, according to a translation edition of his words by Press TV website after attending a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy on the ongoing talks that began early this month.

Tehran is engaged in Vienna talks with the remaining participants in the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) namely China, Russia, and the three major European countries of Britain, Germany and France in a bid to revive the nuclear deal. The United States is not present as Iran has refused to directly talk with the new US administration that still continues illegal Trump-era sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Despite early promises during his presidential campaign, US President Joe Biden has not returned his country to the deal so far. By doing so, the Biden administration is following in the Trump administration's footsteps and continues to stick to the illegal sanctions on Iran in violation of the nuclear deal. Washington has set illegitimate preconditions for returning to the JCPOA which are strongly rejected by Iran.

After the US exit from the world powers' nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and imposing the unprecedented sanctions on the Iranian nation which was followed by the indifference of the European parties to the need for compensating Iran's losses as a result of the US violations of the international accord, Iran started reducing its JCPOA commitments in five steps and finally suspended voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol on February 22. Tehran recently started 60% enrichment after an "act of sabotage" done reportedly carried out by the Israeli regime on one of its nuclear sites in Natanz. The JCPOA Paragraph 36 allows Iran to diminish its abidance in the case of violations of the deal by other parties.

Iran has vowed that it will change course and will return immediately to its JCPOA commitments as soon as other parties, most notably the Europeans, abide by the provisions of the accord.

