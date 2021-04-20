Iran to stop talks whenever it turns to excessive demand

Speaking in a meeting of Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Iranian delegation will stop JCPOA talks whenever the process of negotiations leads to extravagance, waste of time and irrational bargaining.

The meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA, which was held today at the Grand Hotel Vienna on Tuesday, wrapped up a few minutes ago and the talks were scheduled to continue next week, he added.

During the meeting, chairmen of negotiating delegations of the parties involved in nuclear talk, JCPOA, discussed the latest status of the technical talks and initial drafts of the texts and also the way of continuation of the talks.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi pointed to the process of JCPOA talks and said, “Despite the existing difficulties and challenges, the process of talk is moving forward on the right track.”

At today's meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA, Araghchi, who heads Iranian negotiating team, while reaffirming the principles and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding JCPOA, stipulated that the current process of talks is moving forwards in spite of the difficulties and challenges facing ahead.

At this meeting, participating countries agreed that, in addition to two current expert groups (in the field of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues), a third group of experts will be set up next week to discuss the practical arrangements needed to implement lifting of sanctions and then return to the United States to JCPOA.

MA/FNA14000131000847