JCPOA Joint Commission meet to continue next week in Vienna

The coordinator of JCPOA Joint Commission issued a statement after April 20 meeting of the Commission and emphasized that JCPOA Joint Commission continued its work on Tuesday by holding in-person talks in Austrian capital Vienna. The Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was chaired by the Deputy Secretary-General of EU’s External Action Service Enrique Mora, on behalf of EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell. The meeting was attended by the representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

The participants were briefed on the progress made in the discussions in Vienna on the specific measures needed to lift sanctions and nuclear issues for the return of the United States to JCPOA and its effective and full implementation.

The Joint Commission decided to set up a third working group to begin reviewing the relevant arrangements.

The participants reaffirmed their determination to pursue joint diplomatic efforts, including in the Joint Commission and through continuation of separate coordinating contacts with all members of the JCPOA and the United States.

