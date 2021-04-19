Iran, Serbia stress need to expand trade, agricultural ties

"Iran has very good relations with Eastern European countries in the field of agriculture and is eager to develop its relations with Serbia in this regard," said Khavazi.

"There are very good fields in seed production in Iran and very good cooperation can be formed between Iran and Serbia regarding seed exchanges," he added, saying, "In the field of pesticide production, as well as chemical fertilizer, the technology of which is available in Serbia, Iran is fully prepared to produce the active ingredient of pesticide production from oil and provide it to Serbia."

He went on to say, "We can meet Serbia's need for in the field of veterinary medicines and vaccines through Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute."

"Serbia can be one of Iran's export destinations in the field of aquaculture, including shrimp and caviar," Khavazi added.

The Iranian minister noted that Iran is eager to establish win-win relations in the field of agriculture with Serbia.

Emphasizing the need to expand agricultural trade relations between Iran and Serbia, Nikola Selaković, for his part, said, "Political cooperation between the two countries is at a very high level, and this cooperation should be used to develop trade relations, especially in the field of agriculture."

Stating that the Serbian Foreign Ministry is also responsible for economic diplomacy, he added, "We are seriously pursuing the expansion of trade relations between the two countries at the State Department."

