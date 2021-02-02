EU criticizes Kosovo for re-opening embassy in occupied lands

Following a digital ceremony with the Israeli regime, an EU spokesman said, "Kosovo has identified EU integration as its strategic priority. The EU expects Kosovo to act in line with this commitment so that its European perspective is not undermined."

The EU was against recognition of Al-Quds as the Israeli regime's capital because the 'Holy City' was meant to be shared with Palestinians in a two-state solution, the spokesman said, as EUobserver reported.

Kosovo, as an aspirant EU member, is meant to align its foreign policy with Europe.

The EU reiterated its position after the Israeli regime's so-called foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi and her Kosovar counterpart, Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla, formally established diplomatic relations via a Zoom videoconference (due to the pandemic).

And while the EU did not like it, the new US administration of president Joe Biden had given the green light.

The Israeli regime-Kosovo pact was first announced by former US President Donald Trump at the same time as a Kosovo-Serbia economic deal last September.

Trump, back in 2019, also moved the US embassy away from its EU neighbors in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

HJ/PR