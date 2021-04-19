Iran, Indonesia underline expansion of mutual ties

Iranian FM Zarif met and held talks with President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Sunday.

In this meeting, Zarif emphasized the readiness of Iran to develop the fraternal relations between the two countries and appreciated Indonesia's positions in the Security Council to preserve the JCPOA and implement Resolution 2231.

Referring to his earlier talks with his Indonesian counterpart, he expressed satisfaction with the increase in trade relations between the two countries.

Zarif also appreciated the two sides' plans and strategies to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

The Indonesia President, for his turn, underlined the importance of the relations between the two countries and expressed content that mutual ties have continued despite the pandemic.

Referring to the significant capacity of economic relations between the two countries, Widodo urged boosting trade relations between the two countries.

