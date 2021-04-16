Iranian diplomats only negotiate over 'national interests'

Referring to the firm stance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution towards nuclear negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a post in his Instagram account, “Negotiation is a powerful and legitimate tool for solving the problems and move forward the best things in the future.”

Negotiating on the previously held nuclear negotiations is a failed experience, he said, explaining, “Today, we only negotiate to achieve national goals of the Iranian nation.”

The Leader’s guidelines over avoiding "exhausting negotiations" has always been Iranian diplomats’ agenda, he also stressed.

Iran and the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal (China, Germany, France, Russia, the UK) or the JCPOA held a meeting within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission on Thursday afternoon. The meeting lasted for an hour and a half, according to media reports.

RHM/FNA14000127000080