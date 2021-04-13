Proper retaliation awaits Zionists for Natanz incident

Addressing his weekly presser on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei said Iran reserves the right to give the proper response to the Zionist regime’s act of sabotage in the Natanz nuclear facility in right time and right place.

“We will not allow the enemies to achieve their political goals through such acts of terrorism," he stressed.

He added, “This terrorist move shows the defeat of the enemies of the country's industrial and political progress in preventing the Islamic Republic’s significant developments on the one hand and successful negotiations to lift the illegal sanctions on the other."

He reiterated Tehran’s call on the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency to address this nuclear terrorism properly, stressing that Iran will firmly continue its path of development in the nuclear technology sector in order to thwart the enemy plots.

Power at Natanz was cut across the facility Sunday, but officials said there was no casualty or damage, nor was any particular contamination or problem.

Reacting to the incident on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "The appalling incident that took place in Natanz was the work of the Zionist regime, given what it was repeatedly saying before and what is still being heard from various sources these days."

"Gladly there was no human or environmental damage, but it could have certainly led to a catastrophe that is a crime against humanity, which is not uncommon in the thuggish nature of the Zionist regime," Khatibzadeh said.

The new act of sabotage came after representatives from Iran, China, Russia and the European Union gathered in Vienna last week to discuss the US removal of sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Khatibazadeh said, "If the goal was to disrupt the removal of oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation, they would certainly not achieve this goal, and no one would fall into the cunning trap they designed."

"However, with this action, the Israeli regime tried to avenge the patience and wise behavior of the Iranian people in the course of removing the sanctions," he said.

The foreign ministry spokesman warned the Israeli regime, saying it "should know that Iran will exact revenge on this regime at the right time and place.”

MNA/5188133