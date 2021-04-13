Natanz incident meant to undermine JCPOA restoration: Russia

"Those who undertook an act of sabotage against the nuclear facility in Natanz probably wanted to undermine the process of #JCPOA restoration," he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

"They underestimated the possibility of significant side effects," he wrote.

Natanz incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

In his reaction to the incident that occurred in Natanz Nuclear Site, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi said that Iran reserves the right to act against perpetrators of the Natanz incident.

Natanz is a uranium enrichment center located in the city of the same name in Iran’s central province of Isfahan.

