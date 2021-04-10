Signing sanctions lifting not enough, effects should be seen

Elaborating on the three-day talks in Vienna, Seyed Abbas Araghchi hailed efforts made by two working group of sanctions and Iran’s measures.

It is still necessary to continue negotiations, he said, adding that lifting sanctions is a complicated matter.

Participants decided to create an opportunity for members to do necessary consultations and to resume talks next Wednesday, Araghchi added, saying that Iran has taken a logical position with regard to lifting US sanctions.

The Iranian diplomat went on to say that the US has left the negotiating table and should return to it. They should lift sanctions and become a member of the JCPOA then Iran will return to full implementation of commitments.

It is necessary to return to the JCPOA model and the US president is eligible and has the power to end them with an executive order, Araghchi highlighted, adding that it is not enough for the United States to simply sign the lifting of sanctions.

What is important for Iran is to see the effects of lifting sanctions, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to a three-month agreement between Iran and the IAEA, saying if the agreement is expired the additional protocol will become a serious matter since the IAEA will lose its stability and inspection.

ZZ/IRN84289596/PR