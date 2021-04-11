US desire to keep sanctions biggest obstacle to JCPOA revival

"We are moving in the right direction and the atmosphere of dialogue is constructive and positive. But we must know that this will not be easy, so we will negotiate again and resume negotiations," he said in an interview with Japan's NHK.

"The biggest obstacle to revive the JCPOA is that the United States is reluctant to lift sanctions imposed by the Trump administration," Araghchi added.

He also said the US must lift all sanctions imposed under Trump, not only those related to the nuclear deal. "Our position is that if the United States wants to return to the nuclear deal, in addition to the sanctions related to the JCPOA, it must lift all sanctions imposed by the previous administration."

Araghchi said the best outcome would be a conclusion within five or six weeks, citing Iran's willingness to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect nuclear facilities to some extent until late May.

"Iran's retaliation in response to violations of the JCPOA, such as the production of 20 percent uranium and the use of high-performance centrifuges, will not stop at this stage, and if the United States lifts all sanctions, we will live up to our commitments," he underlined.

ZZ/5186040