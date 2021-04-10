All Iran's nuclear activities peaceful, civilian: Rouhani

"If the West looks at the morals and beliefs that exist in our country, they will find that they should not be worried and sensitive about our nuclear technology, but because they themselves have used this technology [inappropriately], they think that we will do the same," said President Rouhani in the inauguration and unveiling ceremony of the nuclear achievements of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran on Saturday.

"All Iran's nuclear activities are peaceful and civilian," noted Rouhani, adding, "As the Leader has stated on several occasions, in our jurisprudence, it is forbidden to pursue a weapon that can be a great danger to a large society. If they consider this issue, they will understand that Iran is not looking for these works."

Elsewhere in his remark, Rouhani pointed to the important measures taken during his administration in the field of nuclear, saying, "One of the important effects of the JCPOA was that it completely legalized the nuclear industry in Iran. This was great work done during this period."

"A chain of 164 IR6 centrifuges was launched today, and this chain is such that it can provide us with 10 times more product than the previous chain. This means that the previous centrifuges were at 1 SWU, and this new series is 10 SWUs," he added.

"Even today, we have reached the IR 9 centrifuge with the capacity of 50 SWUs in terms of technology," the President noted.

Rouhani went on to say, "Radiopharmaceuticals are one of the products used for diagnostics and are very important in medicine. Therefore, in this sector, one of the honors of the government during its 8 years of activities is the development of technology in various nuclear fields."

