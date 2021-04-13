US measures on sanctions lift must be verified precisely: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue., Mohammad Mehdi Zahedi reiterated that all sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran must be lifted and then, their measures must be verified precisely.

He went on to say that all sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran, ranging from anti-Iran human rights sanctions to all sanctions imposed by former US President Trump, etc., must be lifted completely, because, all these sanctions have been imposed against Iran illegally and oppressively.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the lawmaker pointed to the sanctions imposed by the United States against Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and emphasized that sanctions on CBI must be immediately removed, so that CBI will be able to carry out its financial and baking transactions like before.

Paving suitable ways for selling oil, facilitating oil exports, easing the possibility of repatriation of oil-export funds are the other issues that should be prioritized in lifting sanctions, he said, adding, “Many Iranian individuals and entities have been sanctioned by the United States, so that all these sanctions should also been removed fully.”

MA/5186770