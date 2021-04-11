Parl.'s assessment of US-EU pressure on Iran in JCPOA talks

In a report published on Sunday, the Research Center of the Iranian Parliament examined the first round of the JCPOA talks in Vienna and announced that it was the beginning of a campaign to moderate Iran's position.

The assessment of the Vienna meeting shows that the United States and Europe are designing and implementing a process to force the Iranian negotiating team to retreat, despite the Leader's recommendations, the report said.

According to this plan, the simultaneous and parallel return of the two sides will replace the first return of the United States to the JCPOA; Instead of lifting all sanctions, Iran should agree to the removal of some parts of the sanctions, and eventually, real verification should become a set of symbolic and formal actions in a short period of time, it added.

The report went on to say that some estimates are emerging among Western countries that Iran has accepted a kind of simultaneous return to the JCPOA and superficial verification and that Iran must now be put under political and media pressure to accept the lifting of some parts of the sanctions. From the US point of view, Iran must fulfill all its commitments and in return be satisfied with the minimum implementation of US commitments.

Iran's presidential election and the setting a deadline for an interim agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency in June this year is not the right justification for hastening negotiations, the report stressed.

The passage of time should not be used as a tool to press Iran to violate its definite policy recommended by the Leader, it noted.

The report highlighted that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not negotiable and no justification can moderate the pillars of this policy.

