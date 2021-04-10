Iran stresses on complete lifting of sanctions in 'one step'

Speaking in an interview with IRIB on Sat., Seyyed Abbas Araghchi pointed to the details of Joint Commission of JCPOA held in the Austrian capital Vienna last week and stated that all decisions which had been adopted and will be adopted this week in Vienna he beenav based on the actual positions of the Establishment and nothing else.”

“We want a complete lifting of sanctions imposed against the country and this includes sanctions which have been imposed on Iran during former US President Trump’s administration as well as all JCPOA-related sanctions,” he added.

While emphasizing the complete removal of sanctions in ‘one step’, Araghchi added, “We do not believe in "step-by-step" and “stage-by-stage” lifting of sanctions and we must verify lifting of sanctions and then we will take necessary measures in this regard. These are the three key principles that have guided us in JCPOA talks in Vienna.”

In response to a question on what mechanism exists for verifying the lifting of sanctions and ensuring compliance with US commitments under JCPOA, he said that list of sanctions that must be lifted is long and even more than 1,500 sanctions that was mentioned earlier.

However, US must lift all sanctions imposed against Iran which are related to the entities and institutions, Araghchi reiterated.

"If we observe that the other parties do not fulfill their obligations within the framework of JCPOA, we will also reduce our obligations. This is what we have done in the last two years,” Deputy Foreign Minister continued.

