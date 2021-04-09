All Trump sanctions were anti-JCPOA, must be removed: Zarif

Referring to the 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA which was held in Vienna, Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Friday wrote, "Iran proposes logical path to full JCPOA compliance."

"US—which caused this crisis—should return to full compliance first," he added.

Stating "Iran will reciprocate following rapid verification", Zarif said, "All Trump sanctions were anti-JCPOA & must be removed—w/o distinction between arbitrary designations."

The second round of the 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held in Vienna with the participation of the Deputy Foreign Ministers and Political Directors of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China, and Enrique Mora on behalf of Joseph Borrell in order to evaluate the results of the meetings of the working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues.

During the meeting on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that lifting all US sanctions imposed in the Trump era is a necessary step to revive the JCPOA.

"The lifting of all US sanctions imposed during the former president is a necessary step to revive the JCPOA, and only after verification of the lifting of these sanctions, Iran is ready to suspend its compensatory measures and return to full implementation of the JCPOA," he highlighted.

