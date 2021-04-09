Lifting all US sanctions necessary step to revive JCPOA

The second round of the 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held in Vienna with the participation of the Deputy Foreign Ministers and Political Directors of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China, and Enrique Mora on behalf of Joseph Borrell in order to evaluate the results of the meetings of the working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues.

Emphasizing the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue serious interactions, Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, "It depends on the political will and seriousness of the other parties, otherwise there will be no reason to continue negotiations."

"The lifting of all US sanctions imposed during the former president is a necessary step to revive the JCPOA, and only after verification of the lifting of these sanctions, Iran is ready to suspend its compensatory measures and return to full implementation of the JCPOA," he highlighted.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that the next meeting of the commission at the level of deputies would be held next Wednesday in Vienna and intensive technical and expert consultations within the framework of expert groups should be continued immediately to prepare and present a list of measures to be taken by all parties in the field of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues to revive the JCPOA.

The first round of the JCPOA Joint Commission was held on Tuesday. The two sides agreed to establish two expert working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues consisting of all members of the Joint Commission, including Iranian experts plus experts from the P4 + 1 countries. These expert meetings were scheduled to discuss the technical aspects and details of issues related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues and report the outcome of their discussions to the Commission.

