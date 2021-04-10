  1. Politics
No relation between US talks with Iraq, Iran talks in Vienna

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – The US Ambassador to Baghdad, said the coincidence of US talks with Iraq and nuclear talks of Iran in Vienna is accidental and there is no relation between the two events.

Matthew H. Tueller said the Baghdad-Washington Strategic dialogue and nuclear talks in Vienna have been held simultaneously but their coincidence is totally accidental.

The latest meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, a group comprised of Iran and the P4+1 responsible for overseeing the implementation of the deal, was held on Friday. 

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who leads Iran’s negotiation team, underlined during the meeting Iran’s willingness to continue “serious interactions” but said that hinges on witnessing “political will and seriousness” on part of the other sides. “Otherwise, there will be no reason to continue negotiations,” he warned.

This is while the US and Iraq concluded talks last Wednesday on America’s troop presence in Iraq, issuing a joint statement that emphasized the growing capacity of the Iraqi military.

The statement followed a third round of talks between Washington and Baghdad, known as the Strategic Dialogue, and the first to take place under President Biden.

