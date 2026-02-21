Iran's foreign policy should serve economy: 1st VP Aref

He made the remarks in his meeting with the university lecturers of Social Sciences and the International Relations in Tehran on Saturday, emphasizing that the current administration has been active simultaneously on three fronts of confronting the imposed war and foreign pressures, managing the recent riot and neutralizing destabilization projects.

He pointed to the 12-day Israeli war against Iran in June 2025, adding that the current administration, despite foreign pressures, especially in the field of livelihood of people, prevented enemy from undermining the social capital of the country.

He called on the university lecturers and academic officials to cooperate and collaborate with the government to overcome the problems facing the country.

The foreign policy of the country should serve the economy and strengthen the social capital, Aref underlined.

