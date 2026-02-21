Iranian nation will never succumb to bullying

Addressing a group of athletes at a ceremony honoring the Paralympic medalists on Saturday, Pezeshkian emphasized that just as Iranian athletes did not surrender to challenges, neither will the nation nor the government.

The president pledged to remain at the service not only of those who bring honor to Iran, but also to make every effort to create opportunities for all courageous individuals striving for the country’s growth and glory.

Stating that the administration has been doing its best to compensate for shortcomings, he said those who refuse to be limited by obstacles and strive to reach the highest peaks are especially valuable, as they believe in bringing dignity and pride to the nation.

Pezeshkian underlined that enemies miss no opportunity to create problems for Iran, but the government is working to overcome these challenges and shortcomings through unity and solidarity.

MNA/IRN