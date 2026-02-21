  1. World
3 killed in a copter crash in Russia's Amur Region

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – A helicopter crash in Russia’s Far East Amur region resulted in three deaths, according to the authorities on Saturday.

A private helicopter, Robinson, that had disappeared from the radars earlier in the day, was found with no survivors, the government of the Amur region said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

"In Amur region, search operations for the helicopter that went missing in Romnensky district have concluded. During the search-and-rescue mission, the wreckage site and bodies of three victims were discovered," it said.

Government officials expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

The cause of the incident was not named. However, the East-Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office said in a separate statement that it established that the helicopter belonged to the deceased pilot, who did not have permission to operate this aircraft.

Additionally, the helicopter had not been officially registered following proper procedures.

