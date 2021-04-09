18th JCPOA Joint Commission kicks off in Vienna

The 18th meeting of the JCPOA began a few minutes ago in Vienna with the participation of the Deputy Foreign Ministers and Political Directors of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China, and Enrique Mora on behalf of Joseph Borrell in order to evaluate the results of the meetings of the working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues.

The first round of the JCPOA Joint Commission was held on Tuesday. The two sides agreed to establish two expert working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues consisting of all members of the Joint Commission, including Iranian experts plus experts from the P4 + 1 countries. These expert meetings are scheduled to discuss the technical aspects and details of issues related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues and report the outcome of their discussions to the Commission.

The European Union Thursday issued a statement saying that the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission would be resumed in Vienna on Friday.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister said that as long as the US has not removed all its sanctions and not returned to the JCPOA none of Iran’s nuclear activities, especially in the field of uranium enrichment, will stop.

“The US must lift anti-Iran sanctions [and only] then Tehran would resume compliance with [the] JCPOA,” Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Press TV in Vienna on Thursday after a meeting with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

