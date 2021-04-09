Iran daily COVID-19 infections surpass 22,000

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday that the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,029,412 after the detection of 22,478 new cases since Thursday.

Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 2,567 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

The pandemic has claimed 155 lives over the past 24 hours, while the overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 64,039, the spokesperson said.

Some 1,693,005 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari added.

According to Lari, among those undergoing treatment at present, 4,278 are being kept in the intensive care units of medical centers because of critical health conditions.

Lari also noted that more than 13.49 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

