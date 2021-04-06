Iran registers record daily spike in COVID-19 cases

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Tuesday noon that the coronavirus infected 17,430 people and claimed the lives of 174 people in Iran in the past 24 hours.

Accordingly, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,963,394 with the death toll standing at 60,506.

Lari noted that 4,138 patients are in critical condition while 1,667,079 patients have recovered.

So far more than 13.25 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

MR/5182302