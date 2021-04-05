Coronavirus daily death toll in Iran stands at 172

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that the pandemic has claimed 172 lives over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 63,332.

She added that the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 1,945,964 after the detection of 13,890 new cases since Sunday.

Of the newly detected cases, 2,048 patients have been hospitalized, she said, adding that among those undergoing treatment at present, 4,095 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions.

A total of 1,658,978 people have recovered from the disease so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari noted.

According to the spokesperson, more than 13.18 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

According to the latest figures on Monday, 131,965,633 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 2,867,108.

