Iraq launches counter-terrorism operations against ISIL

Iraqi army forces identified and arrested two Takfiri elements of ISIL during a large-scale operation in Nineveh province, Al-Yawm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces smashed positions of Takfiri terrorists during the operation. Security sources said that two Takfiri elements of ISIL were identified and arrested in the counter-terrorism operation.

Meanwhile, Iraqi security forces recently discovered large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL Takfiri terrorists during a large-scale operation in Iraq’s Kirkuk province.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of the "Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hash al-Sha’abi” resistance forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

MA/5183298