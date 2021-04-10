ISIL No. 2 leader killed: Iraq PM

Speaking at the 1st International - Scientific Conference of Counter-Terrorism Organization, attended by members of his Cabinet, held at the venue of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Organization on Sat., Mustafa al-Kadhimi pointed out that ISIL Number 2 leader and tens of other leaders of ISIL terrorist group were killed in a security-military operation launched by Iraqi forces and stated that Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service has emerged at the desired level in liberation battles against ISIL terrorist groups.

Terrorism is a global and important challenge for everyone and Iraq has participated in this challenge to a great extent, he said, adding, “Iraqi military forces helped the whole world get rid of rapidly emerging pseudo-terrorism.”

All Iraqi security forces, ranging from army to police, Iraqi’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) also known as Hash al-Sha’abi, Peshmerga, National Security Service, intelligence forces, etc. contributed to this success but counter-terrorism forces are different from other forces because their main responsibility was to fight against terrorism, Iraqi prime minister highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Kadhimi pointed to the key role of Iraqi National Security Service and stated that National Security Service played a very important role in full destruction of ISIL terrorist groups and now, they are pounding the terrorist groups based in faraway areas.

With all these efforts, Iraq will achieve its historic position in the region and the world to turn into a bridge for interaction, cooperation and coordination, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi added.

MA/FNA14000121000703