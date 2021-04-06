  1. Politics
Shamkhani:

No possibility for Iran to enter talks beyond JCPOA

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) -Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that there will be no possibility for Iran to enter talks in the new fields beyond the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a tweet on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote, “Regardless of whether Europe has the will or ability to persuade #USA to lift all sanctions at once & Washington's return to its commitments, there will be no possibility for Iran entering the talks in the new fields, more than JCPOA, under any circumstances.”

His remarks came as the first round of JCPOA Joint Commission meeting, which is being held at the Grand Hotel in Austrian capital Vienna, wrapped up with an agreement to continue consultations at the expert level.

