Antique relics delivered to Iran from Austria

According to Shirzad, 28 antiquities belonging to the Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras were handed over to the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Austria in July 2020, with the pursuit of the International Police of NAJA and the cooperation of Interpol in Vienna.

These antiquities and historical objects, which were illegally taken out of the country, were transported as diplomatic cargo from Austria to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

The Achaemenid [Persian] Empire was the largest and most durable empire of its time. The empire stretched from Ethiopia, through Egypt, to Greece, to Anatolia (modern Turkey), Central Asia, and to India.

The Parthian Empire, also known as the Arsacid Empire, was a major Iranian political and cultural power in ancient Iran. The Parthians largely adopted the art, architecture, religious beliefs, and royal insignia of their culturally heterogeneous empire, which encompassed Persian, Hellenistic, and regional cultures.

The Sassanid era (224 CE–651) is of very high importance in Iranian history, under which Persian art and architecture experienced a general renaissance.

