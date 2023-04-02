  1. Culture
UK to return sculptural relief to Iran: diplomat

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – The charge d'affaires of Iran to London, Seyed Mohammad Hossein Matin, has said that sculptural relief belonging to the Sassanid era will return to Iran after three months on display in British Musuem.

The senior Iranian diplomat in London announced in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday the sculptural relief will return to country after six years through the efforts of embassy in Iran.

He said that the ancient treasure will return to Iran after three months on display in British Musuem.

Earlier, the English newspaper Observer announced that a 2,000-year-old Iranian stone soldier belonging to the Sassanid era was discovered and seized at London's Stansted Airport. According to that report, this ancient work will be returned to Iran after 3 months of display in the British Museum.

