331 Dutch relics arrived in Tehran for loan exhibit

The collection has been safely transported from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport to the National Museum.

The works largely date from the 18th to 20th centuries and include potteries, metal utensils, stone tools, jewelry, painting and a natural human mummy. They will be showcased in an event titled as ‘archeology and art in the Netherlands, narrated by Drents Museum’ which will open on October 2 with high-ranking officials of the two countries in attendance.

Nearly 200 Iranian antique items from National Museum of Iran is currently being showcased in Assen-based Drents Museum, the Netherlands. The exhibition, titled as ‘Cradle of Civilization’ started on June 7 and goes through November 18.

Back in March, the National Museum of Iran hosted a collection of artworks on loan from the Louvre in Paris for a four-month period.

