Dutch artifacts, artworks to be showcased in Iran

Ali Asghar Mounesan said on Sunday that a 300-item collection of Dutch artworks and artifacts will be exhibited at the Tehran-based National Museum of Iran in the coming month.

Titled as ‘archeology and art in the Netherlands, narrated by Drents Museum’, the exhibition includes Dutch artworks of 18th to 20th century, he added.

Holding these exhibitions shows Iran’s determination in expanding cultural ties with other countries, Mounesan highlighted.

Nearly 200 Iranian antique items from National Museum of Iran is currently being showcased in Assen-based Drents Museum, the Netherlands. The exhibition, titled as ‘Cradle of Civilization’ started on June 7 and goes through November 18.

Back in March, the National Museum of Iran hosted a collection of artworks on loan from the Louvre in Paris for a four-month period.

