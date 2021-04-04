US, Europe trying to destroy Iran-China strategic document

The Iran-China strategic document was signed in favor of national interests, said Hossein Amir Abdullahian, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament.

China is one of the major economic powers in 2020 that has grown in the field of economy and science and it is one of the main and influential global actors in the international arena, he said.

The Chinese’s approach towards Iran is the same; When they enter into strategic cooperation with Iran, they cooperate with a country that has a population of more than 80 million and has a geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geostrategic position in the region, he added.

These show the two countries that are the two most important players in the Asian region and there has been no war, pessimism, and colonialism in the history of the two countries, he underlined.

The controversy over the Iran-China cooperation document is related to some foreign actors, he said. adding, this volume of pressures and controversies against the document also shows that the signing of this document is a correct step between Iran and China, indicating the correct understanding of the two countries over the future of global developments.

"If relations with China and the signing of a quarter-century document with that country is not correct, how can the United States have more than $ 650billion in trade with China? Biden is worried about the Tehran-Beijing agreement, but why is he not worried about the $650 billion US-China financial exchanges?"

It is very important for the United States and Europe to be able to access and destroy this strategic document of Iran and China in different ways, he stated.

