Iran-China strategic coop. doc. to nullify US sanctions: MP

This cooperation document is a roadmap that determines bilateral cooperation between Iran and China for the next 25 years, so that enemies of the country have adopted a hostile stance and opposed it, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Reza Mir-Tajeddini told reporters on Monday.

The first result of this bilateral cooperation document is the ineffectiveness of sanctions imposed by enemies against Iran and the beginning of extensive and long-term economic cooperation with the world countries in favor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mir-Tajeddini stated.

Islamic Republic of Iran has many capacities and potentials such as ports, railways for investment in its infrastructure, he said, adding, “With the implementation of the said cooperation document, objectives of joint cooperation between Iran and China in various fields will be materialized.”

Accordingly, completion of construction operation of Iran’s east to west railway, construction operation of a pilgrimage railway between Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria and also development of Makran coastal areas are of the other important provisions stipulated in the cooperation document between Islamic Republic of Iran and China.

He reiterated that signing the cooperation document between Iran and China will nullify sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran.

