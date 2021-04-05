Iran must increase coop. with emerging economies: MP

“The Chinese are a very good partner for the Islamic Republic, so the country sees cooperation with China as an opportunity”, the spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said referring to the recent strategic document signed by Iran and China.

"In this regard, we must use this experience to cooperate with other countries", Abolfazl Amouei added.

Stating that the Iran-China document is in line with the national interests of the Iranian nation and the parliament has access to the original document, he added, “We should not be confined to negotiations with the West, and we should cooperate more with emerging economies and Eurasian powers.”

China is currently the Islamic Republic's first trading partner, he said and explained, “Iran exports about one million barrels of oil and products to China daily, which is an important issue.”

The United States, meanwhile, is trying to put pressure on other countries to impose sanctions on Iran and try to prevent Iranian oil to be sold.

Such documents and memoranda of understanding also make the Islamic Republic's position stronger others and neutralize Western pressures and sanctions, he noted.

