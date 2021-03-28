Iran, China sign comprehensive cooperation agreement

The foreign ministers of Iran and China signed a previously-planned comprehensive cooperation agreement on Saturday afternoon in Tehran.

Iranian and Chinese Foreign Ministers Mohammad Javad Zarif and Wang Yi signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries on Saturday afternoon at the complex of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

The two countries began consulting and work on the important cooperation agreement six years ago during President Hassan Rouhani's visit to China.

Statement on Iran-China comprehensive cooperation agreement

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement following the signing of "Document of Comprehensive Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China".

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement following the signing of "Document of Comprehensive Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China," the official website of the ministry said.

In 2016, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China issued a joint statement on comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries and agreed to sign a plan for comprehensive cooperation.

Relations with China are strategic, Rouhani tells Yi

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has told China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Relations with China are strategic for Iran, expressing Tehran's readiness to further expand trade relations with East Asian important partner.

In the meeting which took place on Saturday afternoon during the visit of China's foreign minister to Tehran, the Iranian president described the relations with China as "very good relations", hailing the shared stances of both nations on the international stage as evident to the good ties.

Envoy to Baku hails Iran-China coop. agreement as a new phase

Iranian Ambassador to the Azerbaijan Republic Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has praised the signing of the comprehensive agreement between Tehran and Beijing as a new phase in bilateral relations in the interest of both.

"With the signing of the Iran-China comprehensive cooperation agreement, the 50-year-old relations between the two countries, which had been upgraded to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, enter a new phase in favor of both nations," Iranian Ambassador to the Azerbaijan Republic Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in a post on his Twitter in Persian in reaction to the signing of the comprehensive agreement by the foreign ministers of Iran and China in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

"Trump gone, but his sinister traces remaining": Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the nation has come out victorious in the battles against the pandemic as well as the sanctions, adding that the ex-US president has gone, yet his sinister traces are remaining.

ZZ/