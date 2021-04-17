Producing laptops, smart phones part of Iran-China coop. doc.

Mohammad Amin Ahmadlou, the IT and Communication Technology expert affiliated with Iran Think Tanks Network provided Mehr News Agency with some details of the cooperation document between Iran and China in the field of information and communication technology and cyberspace.

It seems that this document emphasizes the cooperation of the two countries in the field of information and communication technology in several different layers, he said.

According to Ahmadlou, cooperation in the production of mobile phones, tablets, and laptops has been mentioned in Iran-China strategic document.

Cooperation in the field of computer and mobile operating systems, software, browsers, antivirus, and other areas also seen in this section.

