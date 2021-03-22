Withdrawal from JCPOA US inability in holding talks

Sergey Lavrov made the remarks in an interview with Chinese media.

"The United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and is now trying to revive it. Not only did it suspend its commitments, but it also barred all other countries from complying with UN Security Council resolutions," he said, "This is a clear violation of international law and shows the country's complete inability to negotiate."

He also stressed the need to form a broad coalition to counter unilateral sanctions, saying that any plan against illegal instruments such as unilateral sanctions "deserves any possible support".

"Such initiatives should be encouraged and supported, and we should form a coalition as large as possible of countries that oppose this illegal (sanctions) action," the Russian foreign minister said.

Sergey Lavrov also criticized the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and expressed hope that Washington would stick to its intention to return to the deal.

