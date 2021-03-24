Positions taken by IAEA chief on JCPOA, ‘nonconstructive’

Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to the recent remarks of the Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, who linked the future of JCPOA to the transparency of the ‘undeclared uranium’ claim in Iran and reiterated that continuation of adopting positions, ranging from political to technical positions, is nonconstructive and destructive.

Such consecutive interviews only further undermine the IAEA's credibility with Iran and create serious obstacle ahead of success of any of IAEA Director-General's subsequent initiatives, based on interaction and goodwill, he added.

Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) went on to say that JCPOA faces many problems and complexities and there is no need to complicate it with such strange positions.

The issues are interrelated with each other and Islamic Republic of Iran will adjust its steps and interactions with the Agency and the Director General with taking the other issues into consideration, Gharibabadi stressed.

Iran continues to be transparent and cooperative under its ‘safeguards’ obligations, he said, adding, "Do not use the claims of more than two decades ago as a cover to justify your deliberate failure to address important pervasive problems such as nuclear situation of the Israeli regime!"

In an interview with Newsweek, the Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi had said that detailed and technical discussions are needed to determine the location of undeclared uranium in Iran and this is entirely related to the future of the nuclear deal. Everything is interconnected with each other.

