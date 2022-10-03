  1. Culture
Oct 3, 2022, 2:00 PM

Iran hosts photo exhibition to commemorate diplomatic ties

Iran hosts photo exhibition to commemorate diplomatic ties

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – A photo exhibition honoring the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic has been held in Iran.

Gorgan city, which is located in the north of Iran, is hosting the cultural event.

During the 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two states, the President of Kazakhstan has paid 6 visits to Iran, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Iran Askhat Orazbay said.

His visits have resulted in inking some important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), he added.

Trade in animal husbandry, construction materials, and polymer products can be effective in the development of financial interactions between the two countries, he noted.

The rail transit route of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran is the most significant trade corridor in the region, which can increase the level of financial exchanges between the friendly countries, he pointed out.

AMK/5601330

News Code 192032
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192032/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News