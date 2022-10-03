Iran hosts photo exhibition to commemorate diplomatic ties

Gorgan city, which is located in the north of Iran, is hosting the cultural event.

During the 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two states, the President of Kazakhstan has paid 6 visits to Iran, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Iran Askhat Orazbay said.

His visits have resulted in inking some important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), he added.

Trade in animal husbandry, construction materials, and polymer products can be effective in the development of financial interactions between the two countries, he noted.

The rail transit route of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran is the most significant trade corridor in the region, which can increase the level of financial exchanges between the friendly countries, he pointed out.

AMK/5601330